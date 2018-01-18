Nigeria: 2019 - Buhari Warns Against Electoral Violence, Says Jonathan Has Set the Tone

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has formally reacted to the release of the 2019 election timetable and schedule of activities by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, warning actors in the political space against a resort to violence in an attempt to sway electoral support, or in the event that they are rejected at the polls.

This was as he said his election as president in 2015 was a reflection of the will of Nigerians.

President Buhari spoke Thursday in Abuja while delivering a keynote address at the 15th Daily Trust Dialogue.

He said the timetable is a reminder to politicians and other stakeholders that the 2019 general elections were fast approaching.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, the president said his predecessor, President Goodluck Jonathan by his actions in 2015, had already set the tone for decent political conduct in the country.

"I also call on politicians and political parties to pledge their commitment to the peaceful democratic process by urging their supporters to respect the electoral process and restrain them from violence. All aggrieved parties should seek redress through constitutional means and respect for the rule of law.

"On our part, I want to assure Nigerians that my administration will not condone any violence, support any individual or groups that undermine citizens' confidence in the ability of the country's political institutions to conduct peaceful and successful elections", he said.