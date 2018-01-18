Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba has given back to his country by opening a school that will help no fewer than 350 children in the rural cocoa growing community of Pokou-Kouamekro to gain quality education.

The school is the brainchild of the Didier Drogba Foundation.

Speaking at the launch, Drogba said the foundation began working on the project two years ago.

" I am very proud to see it completed", he said. He also told the pupils to make him proud.

"The belief of my foundation has always been if we give children access to health and education, we will build future generations of doctors, scientists, businessmen and women and that is how we build a better Africa".

