Kenya: Harambee Stars Move a Place Up in FIFA Rankings

Kenya's Harambee Stars has moved a place up in the latest Fifa rankings released by the world football governing body on Thursday.

The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup champions now sit in position 105 globally and 25th on the continent with 317 points.

Neighbours Uganda moved two places up to 73rd globally and 16th on the continent. Cranes are still the highest ranked nation in the Cecafa region followed by Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Burundi and Tanzania.

Tunisia displaced Senegal at the top of the continent while Egypt, Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo complete the best five in Africa.

Kenya's next opponent in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Ghana are ranked 50 in the world and eighth in Africa.

The Paul Put-led Stars missed out on the opportunity to test their local squad after Kenya failed to host the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (Chan) in Morocco.

Instead, Rwanda and Sudan, who are representing the Cecafa region, will possibly rise when the next rankings are released next month.

Amavubi Stars held Nigeria to a goalless draw in the opening Group C match and play Equatorial Guinea on Friday. Sudan, coached by former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards tactician Zdravko Logarusic, are a point away from qualifying to the quarterfinals from Group A thanks to two wins in two.

Meanwhile, world champions Germany remained top followed by Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium.