Liberia: Wilson Tarpeh Denies Sour Relationship With President-Elect Weah

Monrovia — Pro. Wilson Tarpeh, a close ally to President-elect George Weah, has vehemently denied claims that he has fallen apart with the incoming President.

According to Prof. Tarpeh, those perpetrating such news are only trying to create distraction for the President-elect.

It was widely speculated on social media that the former University of Liberia vice President and lecturer who served as advisor on the campaign team of the President-elect was shunned by the incoming President due to his failure to account for some US$ US$62,000 intended to pay the Party's poll workers across Liberia.

He described the social media reports as blatant lie concocted by not only his distractors, but also those of the incoming President who wanted to narrow their chances of winning the election.

"These social media reports are mere propaganda being orchestrated by individuals, who are bitter about a George Weah presidency," Prof. Tarpeh said.

Prof. Tarpeh is one of the options before President-elect Weah for appointment as Minister of Finance and Development Planning.

He has worth of experience in the financial sector. He started his career as a teaching assistant in the Accounting Department of the University of Liberia. Upon graduation, he was employed at the National Bank of Liberia now Central Bank of Liberia. Mr. Tarpeh left and went to graduate school in the United States of America.

He returned from graduate school in late 1981 and became a senior staff member of the National Bank of Liberia working directly with the late former governor Hanson.

In 1982, he was appointed President of Agriculture Cooperative and Development Bank replacing Mr. Yancy. After several years of serving as President of ACDB, he joined the staff of the African Development Bank in the Ivory Coast.

Mr. Tarpeh served as Finance Minister during the interim government period in Liberia. He taught finance and accounting at the University of Liberia for several years and resigned his last position as vice President for Fiscal Affairs at the University of Liberia citing that the Sirleaf administration did not intend to provide funds to the UL due to his presence.

Given the financial position of the country some in the financial sector believes Mr. Tarpeh will be of great help to Weah's government and good face to represent the government in the international financial world.