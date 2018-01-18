Liberia: Association of African Women Commends President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has been commended by the Association of African under the auspices of the Angie Brooks International Center in collaboration with Governance Commission, sponsored by African Development Bank, African Women Development Fund, UN women, African Leadership Legacy Project, Felix Houphouet Boigny and Eminent Women of the Women Situation Room of Africa for being the first female elected President on the Continent of Africa, which they said served as a motivation for women across Africa.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the commendation was made on behalf of the Association of African Women by Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Wureh, Establishment Coordinator of Angie Brooks international Center (ABIC).

Madam Olubanke King-Akerele, Chair, Board of Directors ABIC said it is time for celebration because according to them, Liberia has accomplished something that many countries around including the world greatest nation have not.

They noted President Sirleaf, as the first democratically elected female President of Africa is indeed someone to be proud of and celebrate as a nation and continent describing her as a woman of substance.

They congratulated President Sirleaf for lifting women issues and for being the voice of women in Africa, which according to them stimulated the rise for leadership at different levels.

Responding, President Sirleaf praised the outstanding contribution made by several prominent Liberian women, "Liberia has always had great women including Angie Brooks Randal, Madam Suakoko, Ruth Sando Perry, Mary Antoinette Brown Sherman, and many of you in this room I can name" President Sirleaf noted.

Also making remarks, Dr. Amos C. Sawyer, Chairman of the Governance Commission congratulates President Sirleaf for her many accomplishments. He said the Commission is pleased to collaborate with ABIC.

In separate remarks, Dr. Orison Amu, Country Manager of African Development Bank, Rural Women, Marker Women Association, Women of Africa, African Women's Development Fund, and the National Civil Society Organizations commended President Sirleaf for the promotion of women of Africa and the sustained peace in Liberia noting they were pleased to collaborate with such an effort.