18 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks to Extend Implementation of FCT Act

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Queenesther Iroanusi

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking to extend the implementation of the FCT Appropriation Act to March 31, 2018.

In a letter read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, Mr. Buhari said that if not extended, the operations of the bill will be hampered.

The letter reads, "by executive correspondence dated July 20, 2017, I forwarded the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation bill 2017 to the National Assembly for consideration. The bill as passed was communicated to me on December 22, 2017. I assented to same on December 29, 2017.

"Accordingly, the Act had only three days of operation between 29 and 31 December 2017. Unless the Act is amended to extend the implementation beyond December 31, ... the operations of the FCT would be hampered.

"I therefore forward herewith the bill to extend the implementation of the FCT Appropriation Act to march, 31, 2018 or such other time as the 2018 FCT Appropriation will come in effect, whichever is earlier."

Nigeria

Conflict, Violence, Protests - and An Absent President

The ongoing Boko Haram conflict in the northeast, cycles of communal violence between pastoralists and farmers, and… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.