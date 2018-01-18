Nigeria: Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks to Extend Implementation of FCT Act

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking to extend the implementation of the FCT Appropriation Act to March 31, 2018.

In a letter read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, Mr. Buhari said that if not extended, the operations of the bill will be hampered.

The letter reads, "by executive correspondence dated July 20, 2017, I forwarded the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation bill 2017 to the National Assembly for consideration. The bill as passed was communicated to me on December 22, 2017. I assented to same on December 29, 2017.

"Accordingly, the Act had only three days of operation between 29 and 31 December 2017. Unless the Act is amended to extend the implementation beyond December 31, ... the operations of the FCT would be hampered.

"I therefore forward herewith the bill to extend the implementation of the FCT Appropriation Act to march, 31, 2018 or such other time as the 2018 FCT Appropriation will come in effect, whichever is earlier."