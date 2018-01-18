Letlhakeng — The BTC Premiership will enter its second round this weekend with a number of mouth-watering fixtures speared across the country. With the exception of Gilport Lions who will be playing their 12th game of the season, other teams are expected to either be closing their first round while others will be playing their first games of the second round.

Top among the fixtures is a clash at Itekeng Stadium in Orapa where Orapa United will lock horns with their counterparts from the mining town of Jwaneng in Galaxy FC.

After pulling a Houdini to draw 4-4 with Rookies, Sharps Shooting Stars in their last game on Tuesday, many expect the Ostriches to mend their mistakes, but that will require extra effort from the hosts as they will be against a high flying Galaxy.

Galaxy will go into the game looking to cement their place in the second spot to avoid being leapfrogged by the on form Miscellaneous.

At the Molepolole Sports Complex, the once indomitable Mochudi Centre Chiefs will lock horns with Gaborone United. Moya Goleele can take solace in the fact that Chiefs have been firing far below their weight this season, and are currently languishing in an unfamiliar third spot from the bottom.

The Kgatleng giants will come against a Gaborone United team that has a number of on form players such as Tumisang Orebonye and Thatayaone "Messi" Kgamanyane. Kgamanyane has slotted in five goals in his last three games.

However, Chiefs can take solace in the fact that of recent, Moya Goleele has been leaky at the back in as much as they are hot up front.

Come-back kids, Tafic will be lying in wait for UF Santos in Francistown. Tafic are currently on position 13 while UF Santos are only above Gilport Lions with nine points from 15 games.

Sankoyo Bush Bucks will travel the longest distance of the weekend to Lobatse where they will play visitors to Security Systems. After falling to a 0-3 loss to Black Forest in their last game, Systems will hope to benefit on the fatigue of their visitors to snail away from the looming relegation zone.

Ngurungu on the other hand will also be looking to bounce back after succumbing to a solitary goal to Police XI in their mid-week fixture. The last game of Saturday will pitch the two polar opposite sides in the log when bottom placed Gilport Lions faces top of the log Township Rollers at the UB stadium.

In all honesty, this is a game that Rollers are expected to win with ease, and perhaps even with an avalanche of goals.

After losing points in four successive games, Rollers returned to winning ways against Santos on Wednesday and would like to make amends for lost ground against Gilport. Rollers currently have amassed a total of 36 points against just four for Gilport, a massive difference of 32 points between the opponents.

Meanwhile Gilport can take solace on their position in the log on the fact that they still have about four games in hand.

Three games have been penned for Sunday where Sharps Shooting Stars hosts Black Forest of Mankgodi. Forest are enjoying their second stint in the premiership and are considered experienced than their opponents, but the two teams played together in the First Division South a few seasons back, and so are not a closed book to each other.

The Molepolole Sports Complex will be a battle field for BDF XI and Extension Gunners. In their last game on Tuesday, Gunners humbled Gilport Lions by four goals to nil and will be hoping to build on the morale against a BDF XI side that has not yet tasted a win after the festive break.

In the last game, Police XI will host the red hot Miscellaneous at Otse stadium. Many expected Tse Nala to be doomed after the departure of Daniel Nare to Orapa United, but Tse Nala continued to enjoy a rich spell of form even after the arrival of Oris Radipotsane.

Miscellaneous are currently on position three, breathing fire on second placed Galaxy FC as they only trail them by a point. Mmeselane currently holds credit of being the only team to have collected maximum points against Rollers after they humbled Popa 3-1 in their last weekend encounter.

Source : BOPA