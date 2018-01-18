18 January 2018

Botswana: Public Advised to Take Necessary Precautions

Gaborone — Cholera outbreaks have been reported in East and Central African countries including Malawi,Kenya,Sudan,Mozambique,Tanzania and Angola and Zambia declared Cholera outbreak last year on the 12th October 2017.

A press release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness says people travelling to Zambia and other affected countries are advised to take necessary hygiene measures and to avoid the affected areas. It further says all public health facilities in Botswana are on high alert and ready to provide necessary health services for the management of Cholera.

The release further says the ministry is on high alert and continues to monitor the situation and will keep the public alert, therefore the public is advised to strictly observe personal hygiene measures such as washing of hands with soap after visiting the toilet, before and after handling food and before feeding, making sure that food is thoroughly cooked and fruits are washed with clean water, drink safe water, dispose of human excreta properly. It says precautions should be taken whenever visiting affected countries and promptly report to the nearest health facility if they have symptoms of this disease.

