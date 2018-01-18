Botswana: Marina Hospital Records Four Cases of Klebsiella

Gaborone — Princess Marina Hospital has recorded four neonates who tested positive of Klebsiella where three of them are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while one is in isolation cubicle.

According to a press release from the hospital, one patient has been cleared of the infection but is still in the ward and five babies have been cleared and discharged. However, the hospital lost a baby on January 12, 2018 due to comorbidities.

The total number of patients who had confirmed Klebsiella sepsis since January 5, 2018 to date in the neonatal ward is 11 and currently the hospital has 27 patients in the neonatal unit.

In terms of infection control measures, PMH has cleaned and fumigated four of the six cubicles where babies are kept. The remaining two cubicles will be cleaned once patients have been discharged from the rooms.

Klebsiella infections refer to several different types of healthcare-associated infections that are all caused by the Klebsiella bacteria, including pneumonia, bloodstream infections, wound or surgical site infections, and meningitis. Healthy people usually do not get Klebsiella infections.

Signs and symptoms of Klebsiella include fevers and chills, flu-like symptoms, cough which may produce mucus that is yellow or green or bloody and breathing issues.

Source : BOPA