Liberian Artists Pushed to the Back Seat for Weah's Inauguration

During the election, President-elect Georgia Weah was associated with several famous A-list local artists whose support for his campaign played a crucial role in helping him win the coveted presidency.

But, as his inauguration fast approaches, things appear that when it comes to performing at the inauguration, those artists that supported Weah are now been pushed to the back for foreign artists.

Although names of artists are far from being settled, sources close to the inauguration committee on entertainment revealed that we should expect invited international non-Liberian acts like Fredrick Meiway and Chidinma, from Guinea and Nigeria respectively; although Chidinma is said to be asking for over US$10,000 before she comes for the inauguration.

Interestingly, a source said these international artists are about to be paid more than the Liberians artists who will be performing before the president makes his inaugural speech.

"Allowing foreign artists to perform before the Liberian artists, most especially before the president's inaugural speech, is a complete disgrace and a huge setback for them.

"This is bad news for our struggling music industry, which is in a fight to attract investment despite the abundance of talent. This is a clear devaluation of the talent of Liberian artists as they are only allowed to perform at the inaugural ball," the source said. "This sends a message to the high profile international guests that we lack good musicians in our country."

The source added that if no action is taken by the incoming president to correct this wrong and injustice that is about to happen, it will completely discourage any potential investor from investing in the music industry.

"Such an occasion is the best medium to sell the talent of Liberian artists to potential investors, and not time to promote foreign artists. It is frustrating that Liberian artists are being pushed aside by some selfish people who do not care to see growth in the industry," the source added.

Meanwhile, during the inauguration, there will be cultural displays from Liberia's cultural ambassador Julie Endee and her personal culture troupe.