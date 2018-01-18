Ghana's GIS Locks Out Applicants With Stretch Marks and Bleached Skin

In a sexist and discriminatory move the Ghanaian Immigration Service (GIS) has disqualified candidates with bleached skin and stretch marks from a massive recruitment exercise. Also barred are people with tattoos, dreadlocks and "bow legs"...

Women applicants with stretch marks, bleached skin and surgery cuts will be locked out from Ghana's Immigration Service (GIS) ongoing recruitment process, BBC reported quoting the agency's spokesman Michael Amoako-Attah.

Candidates must undergo a medical and full body check as part of the GIS recruitment process. Mr. Amoako-Attah said the selection criteria was necessary to ensure the staff's safety and well being:

"If you have bleached skin or surgical marks on your body during training exercises you may incur some bleeding and that wouldn't help or augur well for the safety of the applicant because we have seen it before and as much as possible we should avoid re-occurrence."

To add to this 47,477 of the 84,637 who applied for the GIS jobs have been shortlisted for the second stage with only 500 job openings overall.

Ghanaian social media users, have taken issue with a provision that required all the applicants to pay 50 Ghanaian Cedi ($5; £8) which earned the agency $880,000 a gross over subscription for the available positions showing blatant corruption and misappropriation of funds.

Other Ghanaians have expressed how this is sexual discrimination and a means to shut women out of the process. This is not the first time a state agency has discriminated against women based on their appearance. The armed forces for example, disqualified women for having what they considered to be big breasts and buttocks.