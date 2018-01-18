South Africa: Faf - India Rely Far Too Heavily On Virat

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis believes that India have relied too heavily on Virat Kohli on their South African tour.

The Indian captain failed twice in the first Test at Newlands, but he was majestic at Centurion where he carded a near-faultless 153 in the first dig.

That knock was worth almost exactly half of India's runs in the first innings and Kohli had single-handedly kept the series alive for his side.

Chasing 287 to win the match, India desperately wanted Kohli to produce the goods again. It was not to be, though, and he made just 5 before man-of-the-match Lungi Ngidi dismissed him LBW.

Nobody else could stand up for the Indians, and Du Plessis believes that has been one of the major differences between the sides.

"Everyone has chipped in," Du Plessis said of his charges.

"We feel as an opposition that India is very reliant on Virat to score runs. So that's the difference.

"AB (De Villiers) has scored runs, Dean (Elgar), Aiden (Markram), I've scored runs. Everyone has chipped in."

Kohli, though, disagreed.

"I don't think so," he said when asked if the side depends on him too much.

"There are 11 guys in the field. I try to do my best and so does everyone else. I certainly don't think like that and no one in the change room thinks like that.

"Anyone can have a day where they can bat through the innings but that doesn't mean that we are too dependent on that particular player.

"Everyone has contributed for the team at different times - you can't win games of cricket with one or two people."

Kohli said the most frustrating part of the tour had been his side's inability to string together all three disciplines at the same time.

"It hasn't come together at one time which obviously South Africa has done and that's how you win Test matches," he said.

"That's the most hurtful thing that both skills are not coming together at the right time, including fielding. They were far superior than us in the field. All three things have to come together well in tough situations to be able to win Test matches and series, and we have failed to do that."

Du Plessis also felt his side had won the battle of the seam bowlers.

"I suppose we've got more pace, which helps," he said.

"They have one or two (quick) guys, where we have three plus Vernon who offers all that control.

"So I feel the difference is we don't rely on just one guy - as a team we've been better."

The third and final Test takes place at the Wanderers from January 24.

Source: Sport24