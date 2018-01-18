South Africa: Pink ODI At Wanderers Sold Out

The fourth and Pink Day one-day international (ODI) between the Proteas and India at the Wanderers Stadium has been sold out.

As before, the Proteas are lending their full support and will pitch up in Pink on match day, February 10.

The Proteas have yet to be beaten in pink.

As a huge coup this year, Miss South Africa Adè van Heerden has been confirmed as a PinkDay ambassador.

This is in addition to PinkDay's fashion ambassador, David Tlale, whose association was announced late last year.

Associating fashion and beauty with this popular sports event will add to the panache of PinkDay.

Commenting on his involvement, David Tlale says, "I have enjoyed hearing about the way South Africans unite for an incredible cause, at an event that has an electric atmosphere and fans and supporters dress up to show their support. This year I want to call on everyone to #PitchUpInPink and take their self-expression to a whole new dimension and style."

Cricket South Africa (CSA), Wanderers and sponsors Momentum are pulling out all the stops to make sure funds for breast cancer care and awareness are raised, while providing an excellent fan and spectator experience, whether you are at the match or watching on TV.

This year a new beneficiary has been announced and all funds raised will be going to the Breast Care Clinic at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

The PinkDay campaign will, as always, focus on the early awareness call - as early detection allows for the best possible treatment outcome.

As in previous years corporate South Africa is also coming to the party, with sponsors associated with cricket, pledging their support with donations based on runs, wickets, scores and various high pressure hits within the stadium.

The goal of raising more than R1million is certainly possible with the support from fans, companies, players and everyone.

2018 will mark the launch of PinkFriday, the day before match day, which is a call to action for everyone to #PitchUpInPink to show support. This is a way for absolutely everyone to get involved, and not just those lucky enough to be at the match.

In previous years fans attending have not disappointed with flamboyant and fanciful outfits in more than fifty shades of pink and now everyone can get in on the pink action.

Companies and schools are encouraged to rally staff and scholars to #PitchUpInPink on the Friday before the match.

The call to action is clear: whomever you are, wherever you are #PitchUpInPink, on the Friday before, on February 9 or on match day, Saturday, February 10 and to donate as much as possible to this worthy cause. Donation can be made via a Snapscan QR code.

