18 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Excessive Bureaucracy Deemed Among Country's Corruption Causes

Luanda — Excessive bureaucracy and lack of transparency of the regulation and procedures in public administration were pointed out last Wednesday, in Luanda, as being among the causes of corruption in Angola.

This was said by the public prosecutor functioning at the Luanda Provincial Court, Manuel Bambi, who stressed that adding to that situation is the existence of inappropriate salaries and incomes, plus the disrespect for ethical and moral values.

The official, who was lecturing on "Fraud and Corruption inside Public Administration", underscored that the aforementioned aspects stimulate corruption, bribery or irregular extra payments.

According to the magistrate, there is a huge political willingness to start chasing cases of big corruption, as long as proper condition is created for this to be accomplished.

When questioned whether there are cases of big corruption in the country, the official admitted that there are, however he did not mention the number of possible cases recorded so far.

