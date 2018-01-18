South Africa: Last Chance to Register for Supplementary Exams

Tomorrow is the last day for those 2017 matriculants who still need to register for the supplementary examinations, to do so.

"We reiterate that candidates wishing to register for these examinations have until Friday to register at the examination centre where they sat to write the 2017 National Senior Certificate Examinations," the Department of Basic Education said.

Supplementary examinations afford learners that have not met the minimum promotion and certification requirements, but who require a maximum of two subjects to obtain a National Senior Certificate an opportunity to do so.

They also form part of the department's Second Chance Matric Support Program.

"The opportunity to write supplementary examinations is also extended to candidates who could not sit or finish the examination due to various reasons including medical reasons, a death in the family, or some other special reason, provided documentary evidence is provided as well as candidates who do not satisfy the minimum higher education entry requirements or higher education faculty requirements for a specific occupation with one subject, provided documentary evidence is provided," the department said.

A supplementary examination timetable and support material are available on the department's website at www.education.gov.za.

Learner support as part of preparation for administering the NSC examinations is available through the Second Chance Matric Support Program. More information can be found on the department's website.

"Further options for candidates not satisfied with results and seeking a second look at an initial examinations script are able to apply for either a re-mark or re-check. Application forms for re-checking or re-marking of examination answer scripts are available from schools or examination centres," the department said.

A cost of R23 is applicable for re-checking, R98 for re-marking and R192 for viewing of an examination script.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga earlier this month announced that the 2017 National Senior Certificate (NSC) overall pass rate is 75.1%.

The Class of 2017 is the 10th cohort of learners to sit for the National Senior Certificate, and the fourth cohort to write Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (CAPS)-aligned NSC examinations.