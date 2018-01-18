South Africa: 'Strengthen Existing Mugabe-Era Bilateral Relations With Namibia,' Mnangagwa Urged

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been urged to strengthen the existing Robert Mugabe-era bilateral relations with Namibia, as he visited the country this week, a report says.

According to Namibia's New Era newspaper, political commentators in the south western African country urged the visiting Zimbabwean government delegation led by Mnangagwa to build on existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The deputy vice chancellor at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Dr Andrew Niikondo, said that Mnangagwa's visit was an indication of the continued relations between the two countries that dated back to pre-independence.

He urged his government to give the new Zimbabwean leader its full support in changing his country's fortune.

According to Zimbabwe's state-owned Herald newspaper, Mnangagwa visited the southern African country on Monday following a courtesy call by his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob.

Mnangagwa has visited a few other southern African countries that included Angola, South Africa after taking over from Mugabe in November.

Source: News24