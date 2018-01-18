Angola: Aeronautical Sector Allows Tourism Development - Minister

Luanda — The aeronautics sector plays a key role in the Angolan economy as it allows the development of tourism, among other areas, said Wednesday, in Luanda, the Transport Minister Augusto da Silva Tomás.

The official made the statement during the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Civil Aviation, promoted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Angolan Airlines (TAAG), and Boeing.

On the occasion, the minister pointed out the essential contributions of the civil aviation in the national economy.

In an aftermath of the last ten years concerning the transport sector, Augusto Tomás spoke of the existence of numerous legal instruments on civil aviation to make the sector more competitive, organized, attractive as well as providing more security to the airlines companies.

The minister also highlighted Angola's adhesion to several international conventions, in particular within the framework of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), IATA and the European Union.

According to the official, the Angolan AIrlaines flies to 25 international destinations including Euroupe as a secure and internationally prestigious company, carrying annually close to 1.5 million passengers and with a revenue calculated at around 700 million US dollars.