18 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chan2018 - Coach Vasiljevic Admits Problems in Finalisation

Agadir — The coach of the National Football Team, Srdjan Vasiljevic, last Wednesday recognised that Angola's attacking sector still has worrying defects, since the players in that section are not finalising well the moves and the goal opportunities.

Speaking to the press, in anticipation of the match with Cameroon, counting for the second round of group D of the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN2018), happening in Morocco, the Serbian coach assured that he has been working hard to improve the attacking sector of the Angolan National Squad, but, unfortunately, the desired results are not yet being observed.

"We have problems with finalisation. We had several opportunities to score against Burkina Faso, but we did not get it, and this situation was in evidence during the training programme, so we really need to improve the attacking section", emphasised the coach.

As regards the opponent for next Saturday, Cameroon, the coach of the Angolan squad said they (Cameroon) are a physically strong and well organised team and with good individually talented players, therefore it will be a difficult game, he admitted.

"I watched their game with Congo and, although they lost (0-1), they had many opportunities to score (...)", said the coach.

In the first round of group D, Angola drew 0-0 with Burkina Faso.

