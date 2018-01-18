South Africa: CSA Pays Tribute to ICC Award Winners

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated the various members of the Proteas squad as well as match official Marais Erasmus on being honoured when the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced its award winners for the 2017 calendar year.

Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada were all named in the ICC Test team of the year and De Kock and AB de Villiers were named in the ICC ODI team of the year.

Marais Erasmus won the prestigious David Shepherd Trophy for the ICC Umpire of the year for the second successive year.

The Test trio are all first-time selections for this team although De Kock and Rabada both made the ODI team the previous year on which occasion De Kock was also named ICC ODI player of the year.

De Villiers is also a former ICC ODI player of the year and has, in fact, been an almost permanent selection for this team for an extended period of time.

"Congratulations to all our players as well as umpire Erasmus for their well-deserved recognition," commented CSA Acting CEO Thabang Moroe.

"Our Proteas continue to carry the #ProteaFire flag proudly and with great skill wherever they play and we are immensely proud of them.

"For Marais Erasmus to be named Umpire of the year for a second successive year is a huge achievement. He remains a superb role model and inspiration to our match officials."

Source: Sport24