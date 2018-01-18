South Africa: Cheetahs Sign 2.09 Million Beanpole From Lions

The Cheetahs have announced the signing of giant lock JP du Preez .

The 23-year-old was signed from the Lions and is set to make an impression in the PRO14 due to his height.

He stands 2.09m - one centimetre taller than the tallest ever Springbok Andries Bekker.

Du Preez played one Super Rugby match for the Lions which made him the tallest player to ever play in the competition.

An article on SA Rugby's official website, which was posted in 2015, described Du Preez as "in all likelihood the tallest player ever to play rugby in South Africa" .

The Cheetahs officially announced the deal on their Twitter page on Wednesday:

"@CheetahsRugby welcomes lock, JP du Preez who has signed with @CheetahsRugby ," the post read.

Source: Sport24