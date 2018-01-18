18 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cheetahs Sign 2.09 Million Beanpole From Lions

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Cheetahs have announced the signing of giant lock JP du Preez .

The 23-year-old was signed from the Lions and is set to make an impression in the PRO14 due to his height.

He stands 2.09m - one centimetre taller than the tallest ever Springbok Andries Bekker.

Du Preez played one Super Rugby match for the Lions which made him the tallest player to ever play in the competition.

An article on SA Rugby's official website, which was posted in 2015, described Du Preez as "in all likelihood the tallest player ever to play rugby in South Africa" .

The Cheetahs officially announced the deal on their Twitter page on Wednesday:

"@CheetahsRugby welcomes lock, JP du Preez who has signed with @CheetahsRugby ," the post read.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Forced Abortions - a New Frontier in the War On Women's Bodies?

Partners and families allegedly drugged women and in some cases even physically restrained them as doctors performed the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.