18 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Government to Hear Private Entrepreneurship's Concerns

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Ministry of Economy and Planning intends to run as from next week several auscultation meetings with businesspeople linked to the country's private sector to receive additional inputs for the Programme to Support for Production, Exports Diversification and Import Replacement (PRODESI).

The information was given on Wednesday, in Luanda by the minister of Economy and Planning, Pedro Luís da Fonseca, at the end of a session held by the Cabinet Council'sEconomic Commission, which made an assessment the referred programme.

The auscultation is aimed at gathering contributions from the country's businesspeople, taking into account the importance of the private sector in the implementation of the PRODESI programme aimed at speeding the country's economy.

The programme is expected to boost the economy by enticing exports in the non-oil sectors with potential to replace imports.

Angola

Human Rights Watch Calls Out Six Nations on Violations

Southern African governments clamped down on vocal journalists, activists, and opposition politicians in 2017, Human… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.