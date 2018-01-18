Angola: Government to Hear Private Entrepreneurship's Concerns

Luanda — The Ministry of Economy and Planning intends to run as from next week several auscultation meetings with businesspeople linked to the country's private sector to receive additional inputs for the Programme to Support for Production, Exports Diversification and Import Replacement (PRODESI).

The information was given on Wednesday, in Luanda by the minister of Economy and Planning, Pedro Luís da Fonseca, at the end of a session held by the Cabinet Council'sEconomic Commission, which made an assessment the referred programme.

The auscultation is aimed at gathering contributions from the country's businesspeople, taking into account the importance of the private sector in the implementation of the PRODESI programme aimed at speeding the country's economy.

The programme is expected to boost the economy by enticing exports in the non-oil sectors with potential to replace imports.