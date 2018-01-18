18 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Former Combatants Appeal for Construction of Physical Rehabilitation Centre

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cabinda — Former combatants and veterans of the homeland in the northern Cabinda Province on Wednesday, in Cabinda City, appealed to the government for the construction of a physical rehabilitation centre for war crippled nationals.

In the meeting with governor of Cabinda, Eugénio Laborinho, the former combatants presented a series of problems that affect them, such as their appropriate registration with the corresponding governmental department, the increase of the pension and dignifying social conditions for the class, better conditions of work, health and accommodation (residences, as well as educational and socio-professional integration, among others.

The former combatants and war veterans also appealed to the government to improve the condition of the province's secondary and tertiary roads, as well as build crèches for their children.

The governor of Cabinda, Eugénio Laborinho, appealed for the engagement of the whole society in the mitigation of the difficulties faced by former combatants and veterans of the homeland.

He assured that the matters that were raised will serve as guide for the implementation of the provincial government's programme.

Angola

Human Rights Watch Calls Out Six Nations on Violations

Southern African governments clamped down on vocal journalists, activists, and opposition politicians in 2017, Human… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.