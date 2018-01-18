Angola: Former Combatants Appeal for Construction of Physical Rehabilitation Centre

Cabinda — Former combatants and veterans of the homeland in the northern Cabinda Province on Wednesday, in Cabinda City, appealed to the government for the construction of a physical rehabilitation centre for war crippled nationals.

In the meeting with governor of Cabinda, Eugénio Laborinho, the former combatants presented a series of problems that affect them, such as their appropriate registration with the corresponding governmental department, the increase of the pension and dignifying social conditions for the class, better conditions of work, health and accommodation (residences, as well as educational and socio-professional integration, among others.

The former combatants and war veterans also appealed to the government to improve the condition of the province's secondary and tertiary roads, as well as build crèches for their children.

The governor of Cabinda, Eugénio Laborinho, appealed for the engagement of the whole society in the mitigation of the difficulties faced by former combatants and veterans of the homeland.

He assured that the matters that were raised will serve as guide for the implementation of the provincial government's programme.