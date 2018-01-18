18 January 2018

Angola/Cameroon: Chan2018 - Angolan Team Prepare for Match With Cameroon

Agadir — After recording a goalless draw against Burkina Faso Angola's National Team held Wednesday a physical recovery training session, ahead of the Saturday match with Cameroon, for the second round of group D of the African Nations Cup for Home-based Players (CHAN), happening in Morocco.

Speaking to ANGOP, the team's doctor stated that despite the fact that some players faced some injuries, there are no worrying concerns about the group, and the minor injury cases are being dealt with.

Angola are in group D, with Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

The Congolese - who beat Cameroon in the initial round - lead the group with three points.

