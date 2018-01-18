18 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Double Trouble for Housebreaking Suspect

Follow up investigation on a business burglary which allegedly took place in Newton Park during the early hours of Monday morning, led to the arrest of a 42-year-old man in Kwazakele.

It is alleged that between 00:30 and 03:20 on Monday morning, 15 January 2018, a business premises was broken into in Pickering Street in Newton Park. Several TV's, speakers, cameras, laptops among other items to the value of over R260 000 was taken. CCTV footage was viewed and the vehicle used in the break in was visible on camera.

On Wednesday, 17 January 2018 at about 19:00, Mount Road detectives with the assistance of PE Flying Squad and the Cluster Crime Combating Task Team swooped in on the house in Sakela Street in Kwazakele and the suspect was arrested. Although none of the stolen items were found in the house, police confiscated 2000 mandrax tablets found hidden in one of the rooms. The estimated street value of the drugs is R100 000. The Mazda bakkie was also seized by police.

The suspect will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate court on Friday, 19 January 2018, on charges of housebreaking and dealing in drugs. More arrests are expected.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Thembsile Patekile commended the team for their swift follow up investigation and speedy arrest of the suspect. "We encourage all businesses to install CCTV cameras in and around their premises as this assists in the investigation, as in this case," added Maj Gen Patekile.

