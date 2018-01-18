South Africa: Higher Education and Training Warns Public of a Bogus Policing College Operating in Sandton

press release

Investigations by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) have confirmed that the Johannesburg based -Sandton Technical College - is not accredited with the Safety and Security, Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA) to offer the National Diploma in Policing programme as it alleges on its promotional posters.

The department further refutes the college management false claims that the institution has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with some other provider to offer the National Diploma in Policing programme.

The department wishes to warn prospecting students that this practice by the college is illegal as by law no private college can sell its operating license to a third party. Neither is it permissible for a license holder to franchise, outsource or rent its programmes.

Thus, any qualifications of the programme issued by the Sandton Technical College cannot be validated by the department nor the relevant quality assurer and are therefore considered invalid.

The matter has now been referred for further action.

Students are therefore urged to verify the accreditation and registration status of private colleges and private higher education institutions, their programmes and sites, with the department, the relevant SETAs and the Quality Council For Trades & Occupations (QCTO).

Prospective students can also access the private and public higher institutions registers on the department's website at www.dhet.gov.za/resources/Registers or call the DHET at 0800 87 22 22.

Issued by: Department of Higher Education and Training