Ethiopia: Tourist Inflow Hitting High Amid Religious Festivities

The flow of tourists to Ethiopia has hit high in three years time in the New Year with the normalization of peace and stability and amid series of religious festivals.

Already celebrated the Christmas in the presence of myriad of tourists, the country is also hosting tourists from different corners of the world for the upcoming Timket festivity which the country is pushing to register it as one of UNESCO's world intangible heritages.

Going through a brief period of instability in some areas, the country has seen a rising number of tourists in what could be said a success to its chief service sector.

According to figures obtained from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, some 485,800 tourists have visited the country over the last six months.

Ministry Public and International Relations Senior Expert Tadele Jemal tells The Ethiopian Herald that this year's tourist inflow is up from similar periods in the last three years. The same is true with the income. Over 1.8 billion USD has been generated from the sector. More visitors from different corners of the world are paying visits to Ethiopia's major tourist destinations, states Tadele.

The restoration of peace and stability in the country together with the improvement of hotel tour and travel services is contributing to the sector's better performance adds, Tadele. However, he says a lot of work need to be done to sustian the momentum particularly in ensuring lasting peace and stability.

Ethiopian Tour Operators Association President Yakob Melaku also affirms that although there was fear that the recent scuffle would cast shadow on the performance, the sector is doing well compared to the previous three years.

The inflow has continued to gain momentum in connection with the religious festivities. For instance, hotels are fully booked and reserved in Gondar town which is known for its remarkable history and unique Timket celebration. Earlier, lots of visitors have witnessed the marvelous Christmas celebration in the historic and ancient religious town of Lalibela.

The association in collaboration with stakeholders has been engaged in enormous promotional activities to allure more tourists to the country. "We are providing tourists with different choices and enjoyable experience so that they extend their stay in the country," he says.

He nevertheless states that given its natural, historical cultural and others assets, the country needs to do more to attract more visitors. One of the means to do so is to continue conserve and develop major tourist destinations and other intangible heritages through community participation.

According to Yakob, to keep the continues inflow of tourists, tour and travel agencies, hotel service providers and others involved in the sector should provide quality and standard services to tourists.

Some who are engaged in illegal tour guiding have also negative impact on the generation of hard currency from the sector. Accordingly, the Association is preparing action plan to be able to take legal action against its members who are engaged in illegal activities and to find ways to work with the responsible governmental body and take measures against illegal tour guides who are not members of association.

Haileyesus Filate, Amhara State Culture Tourism Bureau Head for his part says that the number of tourists is high compared to previous three years.

Lalibela has hosted huge number of both foreign and domestic tourists during the Christmas celebration. The same is true for Gondar town which is known for celebrating Timeket (Baptism of Jesus Christ) colorfully. Many tourists have arrived already with many more to follow tomorrow.

The Head expects the number to continue rising if the current momentum is kept adding that there is an increasing domestic tourism inflow to the state.

Paradise Ethiopia Travel General Manager Fitsum Gezahegn expects tourist inflow increment in the upcoming year after what he states two years of difficult time. He says his agency has served few tourists particularly at the times of scuffle in some areas. "We only have received and served few tourists in the previous years, but we are hopeful that the upcoming months will see increased tourist inflow to the country" he says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced that nation's forex earning from tourism has exceeded that of exports.

State Minister, Dr Aklilu woledemikael tells The Ethiopian Herald that during the previous fiscal year, the nation has generated some 3.3 billion USD from tourism exceeding the 2.9 billion USD gained from export.

According to him more efforts will be undertaken to further increase the flow of tourists to the country and this requires extensive promotional activities.

The country has introduced its new tourism logo dubbed 'Land of Origins. "Last year, the inflow of tourists was 880 thousand tourists, and we are working with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to increase the number to 1.2 million," he says adding "Our diplomatic missions have been extensively trying to promote the country's historical, social, cultural, archeological and anthropological tourism attractions."

The country has also been striving to attract investors to the sector and build the capacity of tourist operators to meet international standards.