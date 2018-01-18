Africa: Egypt, Ethiopia to Set Up Joint Investment Council

Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr on Wednesday 17/1/2018 reached an agreement with her Ethiopian counterpart Fitsum Arega to set up a joint investment council.

The council will group businessmen and investors from both sides, according to a statement issued by the Investment Ministry.

At a meeting in Egypt, Nasr expounded investment opportunities in Egypt in several domains, added the statement.

She urged her Ethiopian counterpart to encourage investors from his country to invest in Egypt.