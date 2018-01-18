18 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Shoukry, Ethiopian Counterpart Discuss Faltering Dam Talks

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Ethiopian counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu chaired on Wednesday 17/1/2018 the sixth session of Joint Higher Egyptian-Ethiopian committee at the ministerial level.

The Joint Egyptian-Ethiopian committee will be held for the first time on the presidential level on Thursday, and expected to tackle boosting bilateral ties, Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said Wednesday.

Holding the Higher Egyptian-Ethiopian committee at the presidential level for the first time gives the bilateral cooperation a momentum, Abu Zeid said, stressing the importance of such a meeting in reflecting the political will of the two countries to overcome any obstacles impeding the development of the bilateral ties.

The two countries are expected to sign some MoUs during the presidential-level meeting on Thursday 18/1/2018, the minister added, according to his spokesman.

