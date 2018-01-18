Egypt: Al Azhar International Conference in Support of Al Quds (Jerusalem)

The activities of Al Azhar Conference in Support of Al Quds (Jerusalem) will launch on 17-18 January 2018 at the Al Azhar Conference Center in Cairo under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, with a high-level Arab, Islamic and international participation. About 86 countries' representatives are going to attend the conference, topped by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yusuf Bin Ahmed Al Uthaymeen, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanim, Minister of Islamic Affairs of Saudi Arabia Saleh bin Abdul-Aziz Al ash-Sheikh, General Secretary of World Council of Churches Olav Fykse Tveit and President of Muslim World League Mohammad bin Abdul Karim bin Abdulaziz Al-Issa.

Among the guests are Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders (MCE) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi and Director General of Abu Dhabi Media Company Ali bin Tamim; in addition to, a number of Egyptian and Arab press and media figures.

Al-Azhar International Conference in Support of Jerusalem comes within the framework of a series of decisions taken by the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmad Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, in response to Trump's decision to move U.S Embassy to occupied East Jerusalem. Noteworthy, Al-Azhar will organize the conference in collaboration with Council of Muslim Elders.

The conference will be emphasizing its Arab-Islamic identity and reviewing the international responsibility for the Holy City (Jerusalem) .

The conference is reviewing three topics:

The first topic is entitled "The Arab identity of Jerusalem and its message". It includes several sub-headings tackling "the universal religious position of Jerusalem ، Jerusalem and its civilization in history and in the present ، the impact of changing identity in spreading hatred and refuting Zionist claims about Jerusalem and Palestine ."

The second topic is entitled "Raising awareness on the issue of Jerusalem" which addresses "the international legal status of Jerusalem ، the political role in restoring awareness ، the cultural and educational role in the issue of Jerusalem ، and the important role media could play in restoring awareness ."

The third topic of the conference will focus on "International responsibility towards Jerusalem" and will discuss several points on the "responsibility of religious institutions as well as "the responsibility of international organizations and civil society towards the occupied city".