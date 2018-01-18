South Africa: North West Local Government On Water and Sanitation Challenges in Ngaka Modiri Molema

press release

In an effort to get to the bottom of the water and sanitation challenges in Ngaka Modiri Molema district in Bokone Bophirima, the MEC for Local Government and Human Settlements, Galaletsang Gaolaolwe recently met with all officials from the water utility, Sedibeng Water, Mayors and Executive Mayors in the district.

At centre of the issues discussed, was the refurbishment of boreholes and installation of new ones, operation and maintenance of water treatment plants. Lack of proper basic tools of trade to execute daily operational issues on water treatment works across the district, no dedicated maintenance team for preventative and reactive maintenance to attend to breakdowns, lack of security at works which leads to breakdowns of treatment works as cables being stolen and vandalised were one of the core challenges that were cited by Mayors at the meeting.

'One of our biggest challenges in as far as the provision of water and sanitation is concerned, is the dilapidated infrastructure and the capacity such infrastructure to can take the work load because of the increased usage. We also have a problem of theft and vandalism to our water generators as well as borehole equipment, especially in deep rural areas. It's unfortunate that during service delivery protests, our communities destroy the very same infrastructure that must service them. We want to take this opportunity to appeal to our communities to safe guard the infrastructure and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station", said MEC Gaolaolwe.

Issued by: North West Local Government and Human Settlements