Zimbabwe: Musarurwa's Big Dream At Makepekepe

As the new Premier Soccer League fast approaches, Caps United's defender, Valentine Musarurwa who has been at the Green Machine since 2012, playing second fiddle to experienced players such as Ronald Pfumbidzai and Hardlife Zvirekwi, believes his time to shine has come.

Having arrived at Caps United during Taurai Mangwiro's reign, Musarurwa has had to endure spending most of his time on the bench but his confidence ballooned when he got a rare opportunity to feature in the CAF Champions league- something he says pushed him to work even harder.

Even with limited chances, Musarurwa has never looked back, the few opportunities he got to play for the senior team were enough to excite and give him the edge to continue waiting for his time- which he reckons has come.

Valentine Musarurwa in DRC playing against TP Mazembe

Last season, Musarurwa made a lasting impression when he was selected to replace the injured Ronald Pfumbidzai against TP Mazembe in the CAF Champions League.

"When I was picked for the TP Mazembe match I believed that it was my time and through the courage of the coach I managed to be myself and we managed to play hard and we matched them," said Musarurwa.

Musarurwa, a fan of the Spanish side, Barcelona, said he enjoyed watching Dani Alves during his stint at Nou Camp and he sees himself in that mould.

"The only way for me to permanently make it into the first team is through the hard working at training and extras at home and I am alive to that reality," added Musarurwa.

Valentine Musarurwa in Egypt playing against Zamaleck

His seniors at Caps United, Hardlife Zvirekwi and Devon Chafa believes the secret to Musarurwa's success hinges on hard-work adding that his character and focus will easily see him break into the senior team.

"Vale is a good young man who need to keep focused on his work, he has a bright future ahead of him plus he is one guy who is always happy and eager to learn," said Chafa.

Zvirekwi reinforced Chafa's point saying Musarurwa's participation in the CAF Champions league proved his talent which needs to be nurtured to be fully realized.

"Vale is a young man who is committed to his work and reacts to instructions fast, after playing in the Champions League, I think he learnt a lot from the competition because at first we were not confident that he will make the grade, but he proved a point and after that he is still level headed, although he faced a lot of injuries he managed to pull over," said Hardlife Zvirekwi.