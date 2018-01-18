South Africa: North West Local Government and Human Settlements On Winners of OR Tambo Public Service Excellence Awards

press release

Employees in the Department of Local Government and Human Settlements in Bokone Bophirima have been honoured for displaying professionalism and excellence in their work at the inaugural OR Tambo Public Service Excellence Awards which were held today in Mahikeng.

The OR Tambo Public Service Excellence Awards which were pronounced by Premier Supra Mahumapelo during the State of the Province address last year, are geared towards ensuing professionalism, promoting sharing of best practices, good performance as well as to encourage excellence performance amongst employees.

The awards were categorised as follows:

Best Messenger Driver of the year

Best Commercial Cleaner of the year

Best Sub-Directorate of the year

Best Chief Directorate of the year

Best Implemented Core Project of the year

Best Employee of the Year

Speaking during the awards ceremony, the MEC for Local Government and Human Settlements, Galaletsang Gaolaolwe, appealed to the officials to always display the values of Batho Pele in their work and serve communities to the best of the abilities. 'Always remember that you are in government to serve the public and you cannot afford to fail or disappoint them. As you continue with your daily work, remember the likes of our heroes and stalwarts, Oliver Reginald Tambo who fought tirelessly for the democracy that we are now enjoying.

Meanwhile, over 170 employees received certificates for being in the employ of the department for more than 20 years.

"The National Development Plan (NDP) enjoins us to build a state that is capable, professional and responsive to the needs of the society and in order for us to achieve that, we need dedicated, loyal and skilled public servants who take pride in their work", said MEC Gaolaolwe.

Issued by: North West Local Government and Human Settlements