Sierra Leone: Four Journalists Awarded Party Symbol

The ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) party has awarded Party Symbol to three journalists who applied to contest for the positions of Mayor, District Council Chairperson and Members of Parliament (MP) respectively.

The National Grand Coalition also awarded party symbol to celebrated journalist Alhaji K.Tarally to contest as Member of Parliament in Constituency 128, Western Urban.

A total number of nine journalists contested for party symbols and eight of them aspired for APC party symbol, one for National Grand Coalition (NGC) party symbol. But four out of the nine journalists were awarded by the ruling APC.

Former Editor of Concord Times,Sahr Musa Yamba,was awarded symbol by the ruling APC to run as Mayor for the Koidu New Sembehun City Council, Kasho J Holland-Cole for Western Area Rural District Council (WARDC) and Catharine Zainab Yeabu Tarawallie-MP for Constituency 37 in Bombali District.

Chernor Ojuku Sesay, John Baimba Sesay, Unisa Deen Kargbo, Umaru S. Jah and Samuel Serry Jr. aspired for APC symbol to contest, but were not awarded.

Chernor Ojuku Sesay and Unisa Deen Kargbo were among four aspirants that applied for the APC party symbol in Constituency 072, Upper Koya, Port Loko district, but one Alimamy Kanu was awarded symbol.

Chernor was disqualified on constitutional requirement -that he was receiving monthly salaries and other emoluments as press attaché from the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) and also for holding dual citizenship.

Unisa Deen Kargbo was also disqualified for not resigning from his position at Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation one year prior to the March 7 elections.

Before his resignation, Unisa Deen Kargbo was a Senior Producer and presenter and sport journalist at SLBC.

He studied Human Kenitics at Njala University and Educational Administration at Milton Margai College of Education and Technology.

John Baimba Sesay, who is a native of Kapethe Village, Safroko Limba Chiefdom, was defeated by one Ibrahim B. Kargbo who was awarded APC party symbol to contest in Constituency 034.

Sahr Musa Yamba,who was awarded symbol to contest as mayor in the Koidu New Sembehun Council, worked for Concord Times Communication as mayor.

Kasho Holland-Cole has been a practising journalist over the years and he is the founder and proprietor of Lion Mountain radio in Waterloo.He was also the Secretary General for Western Area Football Association (WAFA).

Catharine Zainab Yeabu Tarawally was the marketing officer for radio Mankneh in Makeni where she resigned one year ago to pursue her political bid.

Alhaji K Tarawally has been Journalist, Lecturer, Event Manager, Marketer, Public Relation & Communication Expert until his attempt to enter into the political arena of Sierra Leone.

John Baimba Sesay is a member of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) and has worked for Independent Observer, For Di People and Awoko newspaper respectively.

He has also worked with Search for Common Ground/Talking Drum Studio between March 2007 and March 2008 as an Assistant Producer and was Information Officer at the Society for Democratic Initiatives (SDI).

He also worked as Communications Specialist at a World Bank funded project on fisheries, the West Africa Regional Fisheries Programme-Sierra Leone (WARFP-SL).

In 2011, John Baimba Sesay was appointed by President Ernest Bai Koroma to serve as Information Attaché to the People's Republic of China.

Samuel Serry Jr. was the Communications Manager/Spokesperson at Statistics Sierra Leone, Communications Officer at President's Recovery Priorities, IEC Officer at Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security.