Liberia: 'Prioritize Fixing 'Messy' Education,' NTAL Urges President-Elect

Even though President-elect George Weah has already promised that his government will take 'giant steps' to revamp the country's education sector, the leadership of the National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL) has called on him to keep that promise by considering the sector as one of his foremost priorities.

A recent NTAL statement said the Coalition for Democratic (CDC)-led government should put education at the top of its agenda to ensure that the quality of the sector takes precedence over other agendas of the government.

"We will work with you to improve the education system and the poor working condition of the teachers," the statement said. The statement also emphasized the need for more support to the sector that will spread across Liberia's 15 counties.

In their congratulatory messages to Sen. Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, the NTAL said the victory serves as a milestone in the political history of Liberia, "because the two elected officials hailed from the 53rd Legislature."

According to the NTAL, the election of the President-elect and his Vice President at the poll is an indication that Liberians have shunned violence and instead want democracy where people are elected at the ballot box to prevail.

Now that elections are over, NTAL believes it is about time that Liberians come together in the spirit of moving the country forward.