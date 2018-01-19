Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Death Toll Rises to Four in Ebonyi, 139 Under Surveillance

The death toll of victims of the Lassa fever outbreak in Ebonyi State has risen to four, an official has said.

The Commissioner for Health, Daniel Umezuruike, also said 139 persons have been placed under surveillance in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how three health workers died from the infection.

Also schools have been shut down in the state as government scrambles to curtail the rampaging deadly disease.

Addressing journalists in Abakaliki, Mr. Umezuruike revealed that a total of nine cases have been confirmed.

"At present, the state has a total of nine confirmed cases, four deaths and three others on treatment including 139 persons now under surveillance.

"Also, a mother has been confirmed positive and is presently taking treatment and this incident happened yesterday (Wednesday)."‎

"We have three patients on treatments and all of them are doing well and we have contact tracing and we have 139 people we have kept on surveillance

Mr. Umezuruike however assured that the state government was handling the situation well.

"We have set up all the committees and strategies to ensure that this disease is brought under control within the shortest possible time and the strategies are working out well. We don't have new cases of the disease as at yesterday, so the situation has been brought under control.

"Schools closure came up when we had three positive cases and ministry of education noticed that one of them has children in schools and closed down schools in Ebonyi State. We have put all the strategies and everything is working out, we believe that the situation will be brought under control."

Meanwhile, the outbreak has also forced the wife of the governor, Rachel Umahi, to cancel her visit to Afikpo Local Government Area which was scheduled to take place on Friday.

Another state function, a reception being organized by the Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency to honour the state governor, David Umahi, on Saturday may also be cancelled, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.