Zimbabwe: Bennett in Fatal Chopper Crash

Opposition MDC-T politician and ex-legislator Roy Bennet was involved in a fatal helicopter crash in North America Thursday, party officials have revealed.

The opposition party has yet to confirm the tragedy but co-vice president Nelson Chamisa said on twitter; "I'm devastated as I have just received tragic news about Roy Bennet and wife's involvement in a helicopter crash while in Canada."

Another opposition politician and former education minister David Coltart added; "I have just confirmed from three separate reliable sources that Roy and Heather Bennett have been tragically killed in a helicopter accident in North America.

"I am devastated- they were two of Zimbabwe's greatest patriots. My condolences are extended to their family & friends."

More Follows ...