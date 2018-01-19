Zimbabwe: Tobva Tadii Paya Gang Finally Granted Bail

Photo: The Herald

Tobva tadii paya gang.

Kadoma artisanal gold miners, who rose to infamy on social media after they were recorded on a video narrating how gang-raped sex workers in the area, were this week granted bail after three months in remand prison.

The three suspects, represented by defence attorney Tawanada Takaindisa, were released on $100 bail each by High Court Judge, Justice Clement Phiri.

Prince Chikomo, Romeo Chirara, and Admire Chirongoma all aged 18 are expected back in court on January 25 for trial.

They are being charged together with one Thabani Gazi, 20, who was not part of the bail application and will remain in custody.

Justice Phiri conditionally freed the three, ruling that the State was taking too long to begin trial.

The suspects are denying the charges. In their application at the High Court, the trio submitted that allegations against them are malicious and fabricated.

They told court that the allegations were fabricated because there is an ongoing feud over women between soldiers and gold miners in the area.

They further submitted that the allegations arose after Gazi reportedly paid a prostitute $10 for sex only for the woman to go away with a soldier.

Gazi then demanded his money from the complainant and a row erupted between the pair.

The suspects say they were assaulted by soldiers who then forced them to confess on a camera phone which they did fearing for their lives.

The case against the four suspects arose on July 4 last year. Prosecutors say they forcibly entered the complainants' room at Mungwanya Compound at Battlefields armed with machetes, knives and empty beer bottles. The victims were allegedly asleep and one of them had a client in the room.

It is the State's case that the accused ordered the client to go behind a curtain in the room after which they attacked the women before gang-raping them.

Court heard that the suspects used protection during the sexual assault. The victims cried out for help but subdued by the marauding quartet.

After the sexual assault, the gang helped themselves to four Nokia mobile phone handsets, before disappearing into the night.

The women reported the attack to police the following morning.