18 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Biafra Was Legally Declared a Terror Organisation, Court Rules

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
Biafra.
By Evelyn Okakwu

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has refused an application by members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra seeking the nullification of the proscription order made against the group on September 20.

Members of IPOB had approached the court after it made an order proscribing the group as a terror organisation last September.

IPOB had through its lawyers, led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, alleged a violation of its fundamental rights to fair hearing and freedom of assembly by the federal government in its (governments) motion brought ex parte.

An ex parte motion is one that does not require the participation of all sides before a decision can be taken by the court.

In his ruling, Justice Abdul Kafarati said the basic instrument in the particular ex parte motion was the approval of the Nigerian president which was stated to have been given in the application brought by the Attorney General of the Federation.

Consequently, the court said it was of the view that: "the application brought by the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation ex-parte was properly brought".

He added that the rights of the IPOB members were not abused as alleged by their lawyers and ordered N500,000 as damages to be paid by the applicant.

The proscription order made by the court in September, came days after the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, went missing from his home in Abia State.

Mr. Kanu who is facing trial with other defendants on alleged terrorism and other related offences has not been seen since last September.

More on This

Court Ruling On Biafra Group As Terrorist Organisation Denigration of Judiciary - Ohanaeze

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, declined to set-aside the order that designated the Indigeniuos… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.