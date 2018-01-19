Zimbabwe: Chimbetu in Court Over U.S.$4,000 Alimony Arrears

Prominent musician Sulumani Chimbetu was Thursday dragged to the courts after he allegedly failed to settle alimony arrears amounting $4,400.

The sungura star appeared before Harare magistrate Amanda Muridzo who released him on $50 bail. He is expected back in court on January 31 for trial.

According to prosecutor, Stylon Marufu, the arrears relate to an order which was issued by the courts in December 2016.

Sulumani was ordered to pay $800 per month for his two children with his ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango.

The musician allegedly failed to pay from May to December 2017. Court heard he only paid $400 in August and September of the same year.

Chimbetu was once convicted over the same offence and has been dragged to the courts over the issue on several occasions.

Following the conviction, he last year successfully applied for downward variation which was granted by civil court magistrate Lazini Ncube.

The maintenance was reduced from $400 per month for each child to $200.