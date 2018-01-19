The MDC-T and the rest of the opposition ranks expressed shock Thursday as they were plunged into mourning after the death of Roy Bennett and wife, Eileen Heather.

The couple died in helicopter crash in North America. The tragic accident occurred Wednesday evening in a remote and mountainous part of the US state of New Mexico and was confirmed by local police on Thursday.

Bennet, 60, and Heather, 55, died with four other people - including the pilot and co-pilot - when their private helicopter, a Huey, crashed after taking off. One person was seriously injured.

It could not be immediately established why Bennet was in the area.

The former commercial farmer and MDC-T treasurer general was a rarity on the Zimbabwean political scene. He spoke fluent Shona and was a staunch critic of former president Robert Mugabe since helping found the opposition party in 1999.

In a statement from Harare, MDC-T national spokesman Obert Gutu said the party had received news of Bennet's passing with "utter and complete shock".

"Roy was a resolute and committed fighter for democratic change in Zimbabwe," said Gutu.

"A founder member of the MDC, Roy was a charismatic and extremely popular grassroots mobiliser who easily connected with both senior and ordinary members of the party.

"Roy, or Pachedu, as he was affectionately known, was a successful commercial farmer in Chimanimani. His work with the local farming communities in Chimanimani district is very well-documented and he was also a renowned philanthropist who assisted hundreds of local villagers with school fees for their children and other necessary requirements to look after their families."

Gutu added; "Fluent in the Shona, Pachedu was a colourful and loving character who deeply loved both his party and his country.

"Pachedu's tragic and untimely passing on is extremely painful. Heather stood by Roy through thick and thin and she will also be sadly missed. This monumental tragedy is a deep wound that will never heal. May Roy and Heather's departed souls rest in eternal peace."

Opposition colleagues also expressed their sadness on social media;

I'm devastated as I have just received tragic news about Roy Bennet and wife's involvement in a helicopter crash while in Canada.

- nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) January 18, 2018

Just learnt of the tragic passing on in Canada of Heather and Roy Pachedu Badze Bennett. What a serious loss to mankind What a blow to Charles and the rest of the family . What a blow to our struggle . I can't believe I can't believe I will never speak to you again Badze !

- TENDAI BITI (@BitiTendai) January 18, 2018

I have just confirmed from three separate reliable sources that Roy and Heather Bennett have been tragically killed in a helicopter accident in North America. I am devastated- they were two of Zimbabwe's greatest patriots. My condolences are extended to their family & friends.

- David Coltart (@DavidColtart) January 18, 2018

A controversial figure, Bennet entered politics in 2000, winning a parliamentary seat for the newly formed MDC.

The then coffee farmer popularity as an MP led to President Mugabe's governing Zanu PF party holding him in particular disdain.

In 2004, he famously lost his temper in a parliament brawl with Zanu-PF Justice Minister Patrick Chinamasa.

Bennett pushed Chinamasa to the ground in a row over a land redistribution programme that saw most of the country's 4,000 white farmers lose their land.

As a result, Bennett was imprisoned for several months - an experience he described as a living hell.

In 2009, as he was due to take up his post in a new power-sharing government, he was accused of involvement in a plot to overthrow Mugabe. He was cleared of treason charges the following year.

After that, Bennett left Zimbabwe for exile in South Africa, where he continued to oppose the Mugabe regime.

His death comes as Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa is promising a break with the past.