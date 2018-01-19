19 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Claims Aged Mugabe Forgot He Had Fired Him

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Standard
Emmerson Mnangagwa- and president of Zimbabwe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has claimed that predecessor Robert Mugabe appeared unaware that he had fired him from the ruling party and government just two weeks after the dramatic dismissal.

Mnangagwa made the revelation Thursday during a one-day trip to Mozambique as part of his ongoing diplomatic offensive to charm regional counterparts.

However, the suggestion Mugabe did not seem to remember firing his deputy, raises questions over the state of the 93-year-old veteran leader's mind and who was making decisions on his behalf.

Loyalists had always claimed that he still had his wits about him despite often dozing off at meetings and tumbling over in public.

After his divisive wife was booed at a rally in Bulawayo on the 4th of November last year, a furious Mugabe threatened to fire Mnangagwa who was blamed for the incident.

A day later, Grace called a rally of apostolic churches in Harare where she demanded Mnangagwa's dismissal. Her husband obliged the following day, dramatically sacking his long-term aid from Zanu PF and government.

Mnangagwa claims to have walked 30km through Mozambique escaping assassins, eventually seeking sanctuary in South Africa.

However, two weeks later the military revolted against Mugabe, and as negotiations to resolve the military coup continued a cleric friend of the then Zanu PF leader arranged a phone call with the exiled Mnangagwa.

It was during that phone call, Mugabe allegedly said he didn't recall sacking Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Wants to Exploit Brexit

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is looking to exploit the opportunity presented by Brexit to push for a rapid mending of… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.