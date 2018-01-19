Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Claims Aged Mugabe Forgot He Had Fired Him

Photo: The Standard

Emmerson Mnangagwa- and president of Zimbabwe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has claimed that predecessor Robert Mugabe appeared unaware that he had fired him from the ruling party and government just two weeks after the dramatic dismissal.

Mnangagwa made the revelation Thursday during a one-day trip to Mozambique as part of his ongoing diplomatic offensive to charm regional counterparts.

However, the suggestion Mugabe did not seem to remember firing his deputy, raises questions over the state of the 93-year-old veteran leader's mind and who was making decisions on his behalf.

Loyalists had always claimed that he still had his wits about him despite often dozing off at meetings and tumbling over in public.

After his divisive wife was booed at a rally in Bulawayo on the 4th of November last year, a furious Mugabe threatened to fire Mnangagwa who was blamed for the incident.

A day later, Grace called a rally of apostolic churches in Harare where she demanded Mnangagwa's dismissal. Her husband obliged the following day, dramatically sacking his long-term aid from Zanu PF and government.

Mnangagwa claims to have walked 30km through Mozambique escaping assassins, eventually seeking sanctuary in South Africa.

However, two weeks later the military revolted against Mugabe, and as negotiations to resolve the military coup continued a cleric friend of the then Zanu PF leader arranged a phone call with the exiled Mnangagwa.

It was during that phone call, Mugabe allegedly said he didn't recall sacking Mnangagwa.