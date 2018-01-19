Nigeria Retains 51st Spot As Tunisia Leads Africa

In spite of the one point deduction from Super Eagles haul for fielding an ineligible player against Algeria in the last World Cup African qualifying round last November, Nigeria retained the 51st spot globally and ninth in the continent in the January FIFA ranking released THURSday.

Last month, Super Eagles were rooted to same spot despite the team's sterling performance in the qualifying series which was capped with another 4-2 win over football power-house Argentina in an international friendly in Russia.

While Nigeria is rooted to same spot, World Cup-bound Carthage Eagles of Tunisia now lead continent, displacing Senegal from the top.

The Senegalese who are also World Cup bound ended 2017 as Africa's highest-ranked team. But they have lost that pole position after dropping one place to 24th in the global rankings while Tunisia move four places to 23rd.

African champions Cameroon seats 45th in the world and surprisingly seventh in the continent.

The top five highest ranked African teams include; Tunisia, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco and Congo DR.

Nigeria's World Cup Group D rivals Iceland has however moved into the top 20 of world football after they rose from the number 22nd spot to 20th in the latest rankings.

Meanwhile, the top 10 ranked countries in the world are Germany - number one, Brazil , Portugal, Argentina and Belgium in fifth position. In sixth is Spain, Poland is seventh, Switzerland occupy eighth, France ninth and Chile is 10th

FIFA will release another rankings next month, precisely on the 15th of February.

AFRICA'S TOP TEN

(Global rankings in brackets)

1. Tunisia (23)

2. Senegal (24)

3. Egypt (30)

4. Morocco (39)

5. DR Congo (43)

6. Burkina Faso (44)

7. Cameroon (45)

8. Ghana (50)

9. Nigeria (51)

10. Algeria (57)