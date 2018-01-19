Nigeria: The Economist Disowns Publication On Buhari - Presidency

The Economist, a London-based magazine, has disclaimed a publication which claims that Nigerians have shown unprecedented level of patience with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president's special adviser on media,Femi Adesina, who revealed this in a statement, noted that the publication had been trending on the social media and on some websites in the country, and beyond.

He said: "A letter dated January 18, 2018, written and signed by Jonathan Rosenthal, the Africa editor of the magazine, reads: "It has come to my attention that an article has been circulating on social media and been published on various websites that purports to have been written or published by The Economist.

"The article with the headline 'The Unprecedented Level of Patience Shown to Buhari' was not written nor published by The Economist. Any claims connecting it to The Economist are false."

"The Presidency enjoins Nigerians to be very watchful and circumspect about the kind of information they are exposed to, and share, especially in this period when purveyors of fake news abound."

