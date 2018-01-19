19 January 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: The Economist Disowns Publication On Buhari - Presidency

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

The Economist, a London-based magazine, has disclaimed a publication which claims that Nigerians have shown unprecedented level of patience with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president's special adviser on media,Femi Adesina, who revealed this in a statement, noted that the publication had been trending on the social media and on some websites in the country, and beyond.

He said: "A letter dated January 18, 2018, written and signed by Jonathan Rosenthal, the Africa editor of the magazine, reads: "It has come to my attention that an article has been circulating on social media and been published on various websites that purports to have been written or published by The Economist.

"The article with the headline 'The Unprecedented Level of Patience Shown to Buhari' was not written nor published by The Economist. Any claims connecting it to The Economist are false."

"The Presidency enjoins Nigerians to be very watchful and circumspect about the kind of information they are exposed to, and share, especially in this period when purveyors of fake news abound."

I tried this ancient herb to improve my sex-life and it actually worked, it is an upgrade for me and madam's happiness.

Nigeria

Malabu Oil Deal - Nigeria Sues JP Morgan for U.S.$875 Million

Nigeria has filed a claim against JP Morgan Chase for more than $875 million, accusing it of negligence in transferring… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.