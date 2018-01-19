Nigeria/Libya: CHAN - Eagles, Libya Lock Horns

The Super Eagles of Nigeria B Team will return to action against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya today in Tangier, Morocco, after a disappointing opener against Rwanda on Monday.

Libya were shock 2014 CHAN champions and lead Group C after they smashed past debutants Equatorial Guinea 3-0 also on Monday.

A combination of ill luck and poor finishing ensured Nigeria did not beat Rwanda as widely predicted Monday.

The Nigeria's team despite dominated ball possession against Rwandans, could not convert their clear cut chances which saw them having 24 shots with Sunday Faleye and Rabiu Ali both struck the woodwork each respectively.

However, the team handler, Coach Salisu Yusuf has vowed that his boys will remain positive when they come face-to-face with Libya today.

NPFL hotshot Anthony Okpotu also shared the optimism of coach Yusuf, saying the Eagles will get their campaign firmly on track toady.

"We will continue to play with a positive attitude,' Yusuf told SCORENigeria

"Just as we were against Rwanda and which allowed also to creating many chances."

Okpotu was equally upbeat of Nigeria's chances against the North Africans.

"We will continue to work hard, in fact we will work harder in training. Hopefully, we'll get it right against Libya in our second game," promised Okpotu, who incidentally played for Libyan giants Al Ittihad previously.

Coach Salisu Yusuf men need to be more cynical in front of goal and also gather enough momentum going into the encounter to be ready to correct their mistakes in their opening game when they play North African side.

A win for the Super Eagles will see them topping the group going into the last game of the group stage matches against Equatorial Guinea.

