19 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Libya: CHAN - Eagles Keen to Avoid Upset Against Libya

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).

After stuttering to a barren draw with Rwanda, Nigeria will today hope to bounce back to reckoning when they face Libya in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group C game at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier.

Libya thrashed Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in their first group match which was played on Monday, with Saleh Al Taher (brace) and Zakaria Al Harash scoring.

The win took Libya, who are coached byOmar El Maryami, to the top of the Group C table with three points from one game. They are two points above second-placed Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nigeria were held to a goalless draw by Rwanda in their first game of the tournament which was played in Tangier on Monday.

As a result, the Super Eagles, who are under the guidance of Salisu Yusuf, are placed second on the Group C standings with one point from one game. They are only a point above fourth-placed Equatorial Guinea.

Speaking yesterday, Eagles coach, Salisu Yusu said "We drew a draw against Rwanda and I think that's not a bad result. We played well in that game but luck was not on our side."

We missed a lot of goal scoring chances. We have to win against Libya to regain our confidence. And for that, we must dare and create opportunities to score. Given our performance against Rwanda, I am optimistic we can beat this Libyan team".

More on This

We Will Beat Nigeria At CHAN 2018, Says Libya Coach

Libya coach, Omar El Maryami says he is looking to mastermind his team's second victory in Group C, as they face Nigeria… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.