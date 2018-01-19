Nigeria/Libya: CHAN - Eagles Keen to Avoid Upset Against Libya

After stuttering to a barren draw with Rwanda, Nigeria will today hope to bounce back to reckoning when they face Libya in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group C game at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier.

Libya thrashed Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in their first group match which was played on Monday, with Saleh Al Taher (brace) and Zakaria Al Harash scoring.

The win took Libya, who are coached byOmar El Maryami, to the top of the Group C table with three points from one game. They are two points above second-placed Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nigeria were held to a goalless draw by Rwanda in their first game of the tournament which was played in Tangier on Monday.

As a result, the Super Eagles, who are under the guidance of Salisu Yusuf, are placed second on the Group C standings with one point from one game. They are only a point above fourth-placed Equatorial Guinea.

Speaking yesterday, Eagles coach, Salisu Yusu said "We drew a draw against Rwanda and I think that's not a bad result. We played well in that game but luck was not on our side."

We missed a lot of goal scoring chances. We have to win against Libya to regain our confidence. And for that, we must dare and create opportunities to score. Given our performance against Rwanda, I am optimistic we can beat this Libyan team".