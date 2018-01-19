Nigeria: Home-Based Eagles in Make or Burst Tie Against Libya

As the Home-based Super Eagles take on their Libyan counterparts today in their second group match at the on-going African Nations Championship in Morocco, formal international, Yisa Sofoluwe says the players must avoid wastage of scoring opportunity like they did against Rwanda on Monday.

Coach Salisu Yusuf's men recorded 18 shots on goal and six on target in their first Group C match against Rwanda, with three of those efforts hitting the crossbar.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday at the National Stadium Lagos, Sofoluwe advised that the team must be focused, particularly in the attack to triumph in today's game. The Libyans are the defending champions.

"The players must be focused and work for one another throughout the duration of the match. They must take their chances," Sofoluwe stated.

Also speaking yesterday, coach of Nath Boys FC, Achievement Yunus, said teamwork is needed for the Eagles to get all three points against Libya today. He urged the players to improve on their scoring ability.

Yunus rubbished insinuations in some quarters that the CHAN Eagles are not the best in the Nigerian leagues. He said: "Coach Yusuf has made his best selection, and we have to support the team. Some of the players can make it to the World Cup if the coach works on them."

On his part, Coach Emmanuel Adeniyi said that the players must be calmed, adding that beating Libya would put them in a vintage position of winning the championship.

Other Nigerians who spoke yesterday advised the trio of Anthony Okpotu, Sunday Faleye and Emeka Ogbugh who had scoring chances in their last game to be clinical against a Libyan side that was not really tested defensively in their opening game win against Equatorial Guinea.

They also called on Kano Pillars midfielder, Rabiu Ali, who is supposed to be the team's playmaker, to do more to ensure his crisp passes beat the defence of Libya for his strikers to score.