Nigeria: We Will Beat Nigeria At CHAN 2018, Says Libya Coach

Libya coach, Omar El Maryami says he is looking to mastermind his team's second victory in Group C, as they face Nigeria in the 2018 African Nations Championship at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier, Morocco today. Kick-off is at 6:30pm.

"The same focus we had preparing for Equatorial Guinea is what we will use for our next two opponents (Nigeria and Rwanda) because they are good sides," Al-Maryami told the media after their first match.

"Also, we would work on sustaining pressure all through and not withdraw at some point like we saw on Monday (against Equatorial Guinea)."

The Mediterranean Knights began the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea in Tangier on Monday.

As a result, Libya are sitting at the top of the Group C standings with three points from one game. They are two points above second-placed Nigeria.

Saleh Al Taher, who scored a brace against Equatorial Guinea, is the dangerman for the Mediterranean Knights and he will be keen to inspire his side to another victory today.