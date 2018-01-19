Tanzania: Govt Eyes Maritime Sanity

Orders review, verification of all Tanzanian registered vessels. THE government has resorted to review and verify all vessels with Tanzanian registration, including doing due diligence on those applying for the registration to avert possible crimes by Tanzanianflagged ships.

This is among swift measures the government has taken after it announced, yesterday, revoking of licences for two ships flying Tanzanian flag, recently seized over shipping illicit drugs and explosives contrary to national and international laws. Tanzania registered 457 foreign vessels and 149 local ships by last December.

All foreign ships were registered in Zanzibar whereas out of 149 local vessels, 88 were registered in mainland and 61 in Zanzibar. The MV Kaluba with registration number IMO 6828753 was impounded in Dominican Republic on December 27, last year, carrying about 1,600 kilogrammes of cocaine.

Another cargo ship, Andromeda, was seized in Greece with materials used in making explosives, reportedly destined for Libya. In her maiden press conference, Vice-President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, said in Dar es Salaam that the country's maritime experts in partnership with security and safety agents will conduct verification of vessel registration with due diligence.

This will be a joint committee comprising representatives from both Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar. "The committee will verify information of all vessels registered in our country, look into their entire registrationprocedures and finally give the recommendations and advice to the government," the Vice-President told a news conference.

She explained that the government found it necessary to form a team after realising that the maritime businesses are tarnishing the image of the country. The VP further hinted that the government will also consider reviewing the country's laws guiding registration of the vessels to give them more teeth. The review will look into fees charged and their contribution to national economy.

"It might be that the foreign owners of the ships prefer registering their vessels in Tanzania instead of their countries because of weaknesses in our laws," she said. Explaining over procedures of ship registration in the country, Ms Samia said there are two types of registrations:

Those with Tanzanian origin and others with foreign origin. Both registrations are done in respect to the country's laws and international conventions that Tanzania signed. The laws and their regulations require the owner to fill special application forms and declaration of vessels' noninvolvement with criminal acts or missions.

After filling the forms, the authorities responsible embark on investigating the particular ship, including its history through the International Maritime websites and other sources of information