Africa: Former Ambassadors Urge Trump to Respect Africa

Maputo — Two former United States ambassadors to Mozambique, Melissa Wells (who served in Maputo from 1987 to 1990) and Dennis Jett (1990 to 1993), are among dozens of former ambassadors who have signed an open letter to President Donald Trump urging him to change his attitude towards Africa.

The 78 signatories represented the United States in 48 countries, and also include two former Assistant Secretaries of State for African Affairs, Herman Cohen and Johnny Carson.

The letter is clearly a response to Trump's dismissal of the entire African continent as “shithole countries”.

Trump made this vulgar and derogatory remark at a meeting on immigration in the White House a week ago. Senators at the meeting were discussing immigration rules affecting people from Haiti, El Salvador and Africa, when Trump exclaimed “Why are we having all these people from shithole counties come here?”

The former ambassadors said they were writing to Trump “to express our deep concern regarding reports of your recent remarks about African countries and to attest to the importance of our partnerships with most of the fifty-four African nations”.

“We have seen Africa's complex and rich cultures, awe-inspiring resilience, and breathtaking generosity and compassion”, they wrote. “Even as some nations have faced challenges, we have counted among our contacts dynamic entrepreneurs, gifted artists, committed activists, passionate conservationists, and brilliant educators. We learned of novel solutions to complex problems, helped American companies find partners critical to their success, and counted on African military and intelligence officials who often assumed real risks to help achieve outcomes critical to our shared security”.

The signatories warned Trump that “respectful engagement with these countries is a vital part of protecting our own national interests. The United States of America is safer, healthier, more prosperous, and better equipped to solve problems that confront all of humanity when we work with, listen to, and learn from our African partners. We also know that the entire world is richer because of the contributions of Africans, including the many Americans of African descent”.

The former ambassadors say “it was one of the greatest honors of our lives to represent the United States of America abroad. It was also a privilege to live in and learn from the diverse and spectacular countries of Africa”.

They urged Trump “to reassess your views on Africa and its citizens, and recognize the important contributions Africans and African Americans have made and continue to make to our country, our history, and the enduring bonds that will always link Africa and the United States”.