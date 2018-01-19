Nigeria: How Kidnap Kingpin, 'Dracula' Died in Police Custody

Asaba — Ransom kidnap kingpin, Anthony Ogbalor (aka Dracula), died in the custody of the Delta State Police Command on Wednesday night owing to alleged severe torture by the anti-crime officials, security sources revealed in Asaba thursday.

According to the sources at the police command headquarters, the Iyede, Isoko-born suspected kidnap gangster who was recently arrested by the police in Effurun in the Warri axis, was to be charged to court before he gave up the ghost under severe interrogation process at the command headquarters in Asaba.

The suspect, said to be closely associated with certain politicians in the state, eventually succumbed to consistent torture while in police custody as the security operatives allegedly tried hard to obtain useful information from him.

However, he (Ogbalor) could not make it when he was eventually taken out for medical attention after his condition deteriorated and became critical.

However, the Delta State Police Command spokesman, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, denied that the suspect had died in police custody

Aniamaka noted that he had been taken to an undisclosed hospital where he passed away, adding that where the suspect died was immaterial as death could occur anywhere.

The state police spokesman said: "The suspect did not die in police custody; he died in the hospital. When his health became critical, he was taken out for treatment and died in the hospital where he was taking treatment.

"Death can occur anywhere whether in the hospital or even at home; but the (kidnap) suspect did not die in our custody.

The the police were in the process of charging the suspect to court when his health condition took a turn for the worse, so he was taken to attend to hospital.

According to the just transferred police commissioner, Mr Zanna Ibrahim, the suspect (Ogbalor) was arrested over alleged offence of conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping.

He was arrested late December, 2017 alongside other gang members in a snatched navy blue Toyota Corolla car with reg. no EPE 874 DQ, after being trailed driving along Enerhen road in Warri.

Ibrahim who paraded the 57-year-old suspect alongside 30 other suspects, disclosed that he was arrested after another suspect implicated him in a kidnap case involving one Henry Kessena, Kosin Henry, aka Capon, and Kenneth Onome, who waylaid and whisked to him an unknown detention camp Pastor Frank Otomi and Mrs. Mofe Otomi, at Delta Steel Company (DSC) Roundabout, Warri, in June 23, 2017, while they were driving in a Hyundai SUV.

However, tongues started wagging following rumours that he died on Wednesday under unclear circumstances while still in police custody even as his remains were reportedly deposited in the morgue awaiting autopsy.